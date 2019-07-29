Career-best drive from George in the German Grand Prix

Have your say

George Russell, the Formula One Driver who hails from Tydd, claimed a best Grand Prix finish in a crazy German Grand Prix at Hockenheim yesterday (July 28).

Russell finished 11th in his Williams, one place behind teammate Robert Kubica, having started 18th on the grid, helped by a handful of drivers failing to finish a race affected by outbursts of heavy rain.

One place higher and Russell would have claimed his first Drivers Championship point.

Max Verstappen won the race with runaway championship Lewis Hamilton having a rare offday in ninth.

The next race is in Hungary this weekend (August 4).