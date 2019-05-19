Captains star for Castor and Stamford, Ufford Park beaten after controversial clash, Wisbech beaten despite wonderful Williams knock, Brahmbhatt bashes Ramsey in March win, Bourne win a thriller, Market Deeping thumped

Captain Reece Smith led from the front as Castor picked up their first Cambs Division Two win of the season yesterday (May 18).

Smith struck an unbeaten 54 of his side’s 172-6 at leaders Blunham before claiming 3-18 as the home side were dismissed for 131. Stuart Dockerill also picked up three wickets.

David Carlaw bowling for Ramsey against March. Photo: Pat Ringham.

Stamford skipper Tom Williams was also in form in a 68-run win over Waresley. Williams cracked 90 from 99 bals as Stamford posted a match-winning total of 205-8.

But there was disappointment for Ufford Park as they slumped to the bottom of the table after a third straight defeat.

This was a controversial loss by four runs at St Ives & Warboys with Ufford claiming the last two overs of a tight match contained just five balls apiece. The home side were also penalised six runs for a slow over rate with Ufford claiming they got off lightly.

Wisbech lost for the first time in Division One, by five wickets despite posting a healthy 285-9 in their 50 overs at Histon. Cambs skipper James Williams top scored with 78, adding 113 for the fourth wicket with Sam Albutt (68) but Histon sealed the win from the first ball of the final over.

Brandon Phillips hits out during his innings of 33 for March against Ramsey. Photo: Pat Ringham.

March beat Ramsey by 58 runs in a match between two sides who hadn’t won a game before the clash at Cricketfield Lane.

Shardul Brahmbhatt struck 73 from 71 balls for March (six fours, four sixes) with Saranga Rajaguru hitting 55 (six fours, two sixes) in a team total of 232-8 in 45 overs.

And they defended it comfortably despite 64 from Ramsey captain Michael Cafferkey.

Bourne won a third Lincs Premier Division game on the spin in thrilling style. It required a last-wicket stand of 14 from Tom Dixon and Colin Cheer to ease Bourne past previously unbeaten Lindum with one ball to spare.

Market Deeping were well beaten at Woodhall Spa.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 18

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

BOURNE beat LINDUM by 1 wkt

Lindum 181-6 (P. Morley-Barnes 73, R. Cook 55, M. Kidd 3-34, C. Cheer 2-32).

Bourne 182-9 (E. Evison 38, P. Morgan 34, J. Berry 28, J. Temple 27, R. Cook 5-39).

WOODHALL SPA beat MARKET DEEPING by 119 runs

Woodhall Spa 271-8 (H. Vilhana 55, R. Dixon 55, A. Sharp 2-36, S. Perera 2-53, J. Hook 2-72).

Market Deeping 152 (J. Morgan 49, A. King 4-40).

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

HISTON beat WISBECH by 5 wkts

Wisbech 285-9 (J. Williams 87, S. Albutt 68, D. Haynes 34, G. Freear 25).

Histon 289-5 (J. Mynott 78, E. Hyde 72, G. Freear 2-50, C. Clark 2-56).

RAMSEY lost to MARCH by 58 runs

March 232-8 (S. Brahmbhatt 73, S. Rajaguru 55, B. Phillips 33, K. Carlson 4-45, D. Carlaw 2-35).

Ramsey 174 (M. Cafferkey 64, L. Gilbert 24, A. Wright 3-38, C. Young 2-26, S. Rajaguru 2-33).

Division Two

BLUNHAM lost to CASTOR by 41 runs

Castor 172-6 (R. Smith 54no, J. Weaver 26).

Blunham 131 (R. Smith 3-18, S. Dockerill 3-24).

ST IVES & WARBOYS beat UFFORD PARK by 4 runs

St Ives & Warboys 219-5 (J. Corder 3-31)

Ufford Park 215-8 (A. Larkin 40, W. Javed 37, T. Cooper 36, R. Keymer 24).

WARESLEY lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 68 runs

Stamford 205-8 (T. Williams 90, T. Juggins 47).

Waresley 137 (S. Johnson 55, S. Chamberlain 3-21, T. Juggins 2-20).