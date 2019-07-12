Capes seeks gold in the shot putt at the England Schools Championships

The highlight of the season for the young stars on the local athletics scene who have qualified for the English Schools Championships in Birmingham is here (July 12/13).

Nene Valley have 12 athletes taking part for either Cambs or Lincs, while Peterborough Athletic Club (PAC) have five competitors in action.

Winning a medal is tough, but there are high hopes for Nene Valley’s Donovan Capes in the junior boys shot.

Donovan comes from great stock as former Great Britain Olympian Geoff Capes is his grandfather, but it’s his number one UK ranking at under 15 level which makes him one of the favourites for gold.

Donovan threw a personal best of 15.09m when competing for Nene Valley in a club meeting last month.

Geoff Capes has told club officials he would be happy with a podium place for 14 year-old Donovan, who attends Bourne Academy.

Outside bets for a medal could be Nene Valley’s 100m hurdles pair Freddie Fraser and Joe Purbrick who are ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the intermediate boys UK rankings.

Qualifiers: Nene Valley Harriers: Jasmine Allen, senior long jump; Aaron Hunt, senior 1500m, Molly Peel, intermediate 1500, Kai Chilvers ,junior 800m, Flo Brill, intermediate 1500m, Joe Purbrick and Freddie Fraser, intermediate 100m hurdles, Donovan Capes, junior shot, Archie Rainbow, senior 800m, Evie Odlin, intermediate 500m, Katie Calcutt, intermediate 80m hurdles, Sam Oakley, intermediate 1500m. PAC: Elizabeth Taylor, intermediate 300m, Charlotte Dunstone, intermediate 80m hurdles, Max Roe, junior 80m hurdles, Anthony Calderwood, junior high jump, Benny Davies, intermediate 800m.