Can you help popular teacher Farida go on the cricket trip of a lifetime with England? And Stamford School student also wins an international call-up

Leading local lady cricketer Farida Choudhary has been selected for the England Masters Womens team to compete in the World Indoor Championships in South Africa later this month.

The teaching assistant at Beeches Primary School in the city plays club cricket for Burton Latimer and county cricket for Northants, but this is her first international call-up.

Farida coaches cricket to youngsters in the local community and has been heavily involved in the success Beeches School traditionally have in county and regional Kwik Cricket tournaments.

“I was shocked to be asked,” Farida said. “I hadn’t played much indoor cricket and it’s an over 30s competition and I’m 48!

“But I was thrilled to be selected. It should be the trip of a lifetime. It will certainly be the fulfilment of a dream of mine.

“I love cricket and have played for many years now. I also love coaching the sport to young boys and girls, something I hope to keep doing.

“The trip to South Africa is self-funding though so if anyone can help me with the cost I would be very grateful.

“I’m very grateful for the help I’ve received from my work colleagues and friends already.”

Farida will compete against teams from Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies as well as the hosts who are the reigning champions.

Anyone able to help Farida’s travel costs can call her on 07982 195166 or e-mail to Faridab@hotmail.co.uk.

She is due to fly out on October 15.

Stamford School student Joey Evison has been selected to tour West Indies with England Under 19s this winter.

Evison, who is a former Bourne CC player, will play in a tri-series against the hosts and Sri Lanka starting in November as he bids to secure a place in the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa early next year.

The 17 year-old has enjoyed a stellar year which included making his first-class debut for Notts at Trent Bridge.