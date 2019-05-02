Cambs bow out on a low in Wales

Have your say

Cambridgeshire were well beaten in their last match of the BDO Inter-Counties League season and had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the final DIvision One standings.

They lost their last game away to Gwent 25-12 with their men’s A (7-5) and B (8-4) teams and the ladies B (4-2) team all suffering defeats. The ladies A team match finished all square at 3-3.

Despite the defeat, the Cambs men’s B team were divisional champions.

Dennis Harbour produced a top performance for the Cambs men’s A team in Wales. He won 4-0 and finished with a 31.31 average after hitting four 140s, 129, 125, 121 and three 100s.

Players to hit 180 for Cambs were Ashley Coleman, John Imrie, Jason Marriott, Matthew Wing, Leigh Beeton, Ian Withers, Gary Robinson, Martyn Moore, Duggie McInerney, Connor Arberry (2) and Amy Grant.

Cambs results:

Ladies B: Hannah Rampley (av 15.08) lost 3-1; Nadine Bentley (av 14.75) lost 3-0; Rebecca Brouse (av 18.57) lost 3-1; Carol Bareham (av 15.08) won 3-2; Laura Corrigan (av 15.59) won 3-2; Amy Grant (av 15.51) won 3-1. Match award - Laura Corrigan.

Ladies A: Casey Hill (av 19.68) won 3-2; Karen Stanhope (av 16.36) lost 3-1; Diane Nash (av 15.50) lost 3-1; Leanne Topper (av 19.93) lost 3-2; Fiona Coker (av 13.25) lost 3-2; Liz Humphries (av 17.63) lost 3-2. Match award - Casey Hill.

Men’s B: Carl Dockerill (av 24.65) won 4-1; Simon Bewley (av 19.38) won 4-3; Gary Robertson (av 27.65) won 4-2; Andrew Hircock (av 23.53) lost 4-1; Michael Bodle (av 23.97) lost 4-1; Martyn Moore (av 23.36) lost 4-3; Duggie McInerney (av 24.57) lost 4-2; John Gowler (av 20.52) lost 4-2; Simon Hill (av 23.28) won 4-3; Connor Arberry (av 20.34) lost 4-3; Iain Styles (av 22.26) lost 4-3; Duncan Norman (av 19.12) lost 4-0. Match award - Garry Robertson.

Men’s A: Chris Fidler (av 27.35) won 4-2; Dennis Harbour (av 31.31) won 4-0; Kelly Corcoran (av 24.67) lost 4-1; Stuart Ward (av 25.66) lost 4-2; Ashley Coleman (av 26.15) won 4-3; Scott Williams (av 26.37) won 4-0; John Imrie (av 26.98) lost 4-2; Jason Marriott (av 24.50) lost 4-2; Matt Wing (av 21.78) lost 4-2; Carl Dockerill (av 25.09) lost 4-1; Leigh Beeton (av 23.76) lost 4-2; Ian Withers (av 27.08) won 4-0. Match award - Dennis Harbour.

BDO INTER-COUNTIES LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

P MA WA MB WB BP Pts

Cornwall 9 63 39 54 29 19 204

Devon 9 49 33 52 42 24 200

Dorset 9 62 34 55 29 18 198

Cambs 9 60 28 63 24 16 191

Hertfordshire 9 51 34 51 36 15 187

London 9 52 20 55 31 16 174

Sussex 9 63 25 49 18 9 164

Oxfordshire 9 45 18 60 26 10 157

Gwent 9 54 22 56 17 6 155

Notts 9 41 17 45 18 0 121