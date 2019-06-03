Cambridgeshire win a thriller to reach the quarter-finals, top-of-the-table clash abandoned, wins for Market Deeping, Oundle and Peterborough Town

Cambridgeshire booked a quarter-final date in Staffordshire thanks to a thrilling eight-run win over Norfolk in the first round of the Unicorns Trophy - the 50-over tournament for the Minor Counties - yesterday (June 2).

Sawston & Babraham pair Callum Guest (79) and Waqas Hussain (63) did the bulk of the scoring as Cambs were bowled out for 276 at Exning CC, but there was a crucial 47 lower down the order from Josh Bowers of Wisbech.

Liam Fresen scored 64 for Oundle against Wisbech.

Peterborough Town players Josh Smith and Rob Sayer bowled economically as Norfolk were restricted to 268-7 in reply. Smith also scored 22 opening the batting.

Cambs travel to Knypersley to play Staffs on June 30.

The top-of-the-table clash in Rutland Division One between Barnack and Grantham was rained off at the halfway stage. Grantham had posted 206-9 in their 45 overs despite five wickets for Kasim Ikhlaq.

Grantham stay top, but Oundle have nipped ahead of Barnack into second after a four-wicket win over Wisbech. Joe Charlton (4-47), Liam Fresen (64) and Jack Bolsover (61) were Oundle’s top performers.

Youngsters Sohal Hayat (55no) and Danny Malik (45) batted well as Peterborough Town moved off the bottom with an eight-wicket win over King’s Keys and Market Deeping beat Castor by six wickets after skittling their hosts for 124.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 2

UNICORNS TROPHY

CAMBRIDGESHIRE beat NORFOLK by 8 runs

Cambs 276 (C. Guest 79, W. Hussain 63, J. Bowers 47, T. Moses 34, J. Smith 22).

Norfolk 268-7 (W. Hussain 2-43).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

BARNACK v GRANTHAM abandoned

Grantham 206-9 (K. Ikhlaq 5-40)

CASTOR lost to MARKET DEEPING by 6 wkts

Castor 123

Market Deeping 124-4

OUNDLE TOWN beat WISBECH by 4 wkts

Wisbech 198 (G. Freear 40, R. Howell 34, D. Haynes 34, D. Stannard 23, J. Charlton 4-47, P. Patel 3-29, W. Dyer 2-21).

Oundle 203-6 (L. Fresen 64, J. Bolsover 61, C. Craig 23no, G. Freear 3-32, J. Garner 2-36).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat KING’S KEYS by 8 wkts

King’s Keys 162 (M. Anjum 36, S. Chaudhary 27, U. Sadiq 26, N. Haider 4-29, K. Singh 2-35).

Peterborough Town 163-2 (S. Hayat 55no, D. Malik 45, C. Milner 37).