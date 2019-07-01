Cambridgeshire nowhere near good enough as they crash out of Unicorns Trophy, two-ton Danny lifts Wisbech to top spot, career-best figures for 15 year-old in Peterborough Town defeat, Oundle pip March

Have your say

Cambridgeshire slid out of the Unicorns Trophy in miserable fashion yesterday (June 30).

They went down by six wickets in their quarter-final tie againts Staffordshire at Kynpersley after getting skittled for just 74.

“It was nowhere near good enough,” said skipper James Williams of Wisbech Town who is standing down at the end of the season.

Lincolnshire lost their last-eight game to Cumberland by 16 runs at Bourne CC.

Danny Haynes (108no) claimed his second ton of the weekend as Wisbech moved to the top of Rutland Division One with a nine-wicket win over Castor.

Brandon Purcell cracked an unbeaten ton in Castor’s 204-6.

Fifteen year-old leg spinner Karanapal Singh returned his best first-team figures of 5-29 for Peterborough Town, but the city side still went down by 51 runs at Grantham, while Ben Chapman (5-36) also bowled well for March in vain at Oundle.

The home side won that game by 14 runs with Liam Fresen taking 4-39.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 30

UNICORNS TROPHY

Quarter-finals

Lincolnshire lost to Cumberland by 16 runs

Cumberland 247-8 (M. Slack 95, A. Grainger 65, D. Cliffe 2-40, M. Fowler 2-47).

Lincs 231 (A. Rafiq 59, A. Willerton 40, T. Keast 35, M. Fowler 25).

Staffordshire beat Cambridgeshire by 6 wkts

Cambs 74 (C. Park 29, J. Bowers 20).

Staffs 80-4 (B. Allison 3-29).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

Grantham beat Peterborough Town by 51 runs

Grantham 176 (R. Carnelly 38, K. Singh 5-32, D. Iqbal 2-31).

Peterborough Town 125 (C. Milner 34, S. Hayat 25, N. Stevenson 4-22, J. Nyumbu 3-26).

Oundle Town beat March Town by 14 runs

Oundle 169-9 (P. Wilson 49, L. North-Row 27, P. Patel 26, J. Bolsover 25, B. Chapman 5-36, S. Rajaguru 2-14).

March 155 (J. Gray 29, B. Phillips 27, A. Oldham 23, L. Fresen 4-39, J. Charlton 3-42, W. Dyer 2-34).

WISBECH beat CASTOR by 9 wkts

Castor 2-4-6 (B, Purcell 104no, D. Cooper 58, L. Mallett 4-21).

Wisbech 208-1 (D. Haynes 108no, R. Howell 52no, D. Stannard 38no).