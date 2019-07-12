Buy a book on Castor’s history during cricket week

Have your say

Castor Cricket Club have published a club history to mark their 150th anniversary and they can be purchased during the club’s cricket week which starts on Monday (July 15).

The book has been a labour of love for long-serving member Norman Gray and it covers the earliest match report published in the Peterborough Advertiser in 1869 up to more recent successes, including the Jaidka Cup triumph of July, 2000.

Copies can also be purchased from Norman on 01733 312688

Three day games have been arranged against a Robin Vitas XI on Monday, a Cambs & Hunts Over 60s team on Thursday (July 18) and a President’s XI on Friday (July 19).

A sixes competition will also run with matches every evening and a Friday finals night.

Draw: Monday: Orton Park, Ketton Sports, Bretton. Tuesday: Burghley Park, Peterborough Town, Wisbech. Wednesday: Ufford Park, Stamford Town, Hampton. Thursday: Castor, Newborough CAMRA.