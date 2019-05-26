Bruce class, Sayer power and Edwards excellence in Peterborough Town’s emphatic win while Oundle win a key game towards the bottom of the Northants Premier Division table

Lewis Bruce proved the old adage of class trumping form in the long run as Peterborough Town swept to an impressive nine wicket win over Geddington in the Northants Premier Division yesterday (May 25).

Bruce has no form to speak of this season as he hadn’t made a Northants League appearance until yesterday. You’d never have known it as he timed the ball beautifully at the start and end of an unbeaten century that occupied just 82 balls (17 fours, one six) as Town made short work of Geddington’s 50-over score of 219-9.

Rob Sayer bowling for Peterborough Town against Geddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

Chris Milner, a revelation as an opener in the absence of injured skipper David Clarke, made 62 in a first-wicket stand of 134 before stand-in captain Rob Sayer blazed his way to 52 not out from just 29 deliveries (11 fours) against a bowling attack that quickly became ragged under such a permanent onslaught.

In contrast Town’s bowling was commendably accurate on another terrific Bretton Gate batting track even when current Northants first-team opener Ricardo Vasconcelos was threatening to lead Geddington to an imposing score.

His dismissal for 94 to Bruce, who also bowled impressively, sparked a collapse from 166-2 as seven wickets fell for 53.

Seamer Mark Edwards claimed 5-61 from his 15 overs to make it 17 wickets in his last three Premier Division appearances. It’s the first time in a long career Edwards had taken five-wicket hauls in three successive games.

Unbeaten Town remain a point behind leaders Brigstock who smashed Horton House by the remarkable margin of 276 runs.

Oundle Town won a key game towards the bottom of the table, seeing off Wollaston by six wickets with left-arm spinner Harrison Craig taking 5-29 as the hosts were dismissed for 122.

Former first-class player Ben Smith made 48 not out as Oundle eased home.

RESULTS

Saturday, May 25

Northants Premier Division

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat GEDDINGTON by 9 wkts

Geddington 219-9 (R, Vasconcelos 94, M. Edwards 15-3-61-5; L. Bruce 13-1-45-1; R. Sayer 12-0-67-1).

Peterborough Town 222-1 (L. Bruce 100no, C. Milner 62, R. Sayer 52no,

WOLLASTON lost to OUNDLE TOWN by 6 wkts

Wollaston 122 (H. Broome 51, H. Craig 5-26, T. Norman 2-26).

Oundle 123-4 (B. Smith 48no, C, Craig 29no, B. Graves 24).