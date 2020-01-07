Brown down in the dumps after injury forces him out of England’s South Africa tour

Peterborough-born Pat Brown has seen his dream of an England one-day international debut dashed by injury.

The 21 year-old former Market Deeping CC seamer had been selected to play for England in a five-match ODI series and a three-game T20 series in South Africa this winter.

Brown had also been due to play in the Australian Big Bash T20 competition for the Melbourne Stars as a replacement for South African star Dale Steyn this month.

But he’s now been ruled out of all winter cricket after suffering a stress fracture of the lower back in two years. The injury is bound to affect his chances of playing for England in the T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

Brown, who has become one of the top T20 bowlers in England, was unable to play franchise cricket last winter after playing through pain towards the end of the county season.

He developed a recurrence of the symptoms while preparing to play for Melbourne Stars, and a scan revealed a partial stress fracture.

Brown tweeted: “Gutted to be ruled out of the Big Bash and England’s white-ball tour of South Africa with a stress fracture. Will be doing everything to get back on the park as soon as possible.”

Brown had impressed in his maiden T20 international series in New Zealand, but his chances of being named in their squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia in October are likely to suffer due to his injury.

*Stamford School student and Bourne Cc player Joey Evison has been selected to play for England in the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa. England open their campaign with a game against the West Indies on January 20.