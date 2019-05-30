Brother and sister make the final at national skiing event

A brother and sister from Kirkstone House School, Baston, have enjoyed success in recent school slalom races.

Lucy Blackwell won the Under 14 title at the Independent Schools Association Indoor Championships - posting one of the fastest times of the championships in all categories, while her brother Jasper secured silver in the Under 12 boys race.

Around 80 racers took part with schools travelling from across the country for the event held at Hemel Hempstead’s Snow Centre.

The talented twosome from West Deeping also claimed medals at the Eastern Region Snowsports Association event in Ipswich.

Jasper took gold in his race with the fourth fastest time of the day out of a field of over 170 skiers across the under 10 and under 12 age groups.

In the senior race Lucy took silver missing out on gold by only 0.09 of a second.

Commenting on her pupils’ success, headmistress Corrine Jones said: “Here at Kirkstone House School we are immensely proud of Lucy and Jasper’s achievements. “We are pleased to support pupils who have the opportunity to compete. We believe the experience gained contributes greatly to a rounded education.”

Lucy’s enthusiasm for ski racing is rubbing off on her friends. She will be leading a team entering the British School Girls’ Indoor Championships in Milton Keynes in September.