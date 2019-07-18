British legend to ride to the rescue for Peterborough Panthers

British icon Chris Harris is ready to race to Peterborough Panthers’ rescue on Monday (July 22).

Harris, a veteran of over 100 Grand Prix appearances, will step in for injured skipper Hans Andersen as a guest replacement in the trip to Wolverhampton.

And it means a mad dash to the West Midlands for Harris as he returns from Russia where he’s racing for GB in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations over Saturday and Sunday evening.

Crendon Panthers boss Carl Johnson said: “Chris is a remarkable character and despite the fact is he in a two-day World Final in Russia over the weekend he didn’t hesitate to say yes to our plea for help.

“We wish Chris, Craig Cook and Robert Lambert well with GB in the tournament and hope they can bring home a medal.”

Harris will land back in the UK mid-morning on Monday and then head to Monmore Green for the Premiership clash.

Johnson is currently waiting on an answer from a rider to step in for Josh Bates who is out for the foreseeable future with a neck injury.

And he’s hoping for some positive news from Bradley Wilson-Dean next week ahead of a busy month on the road throughout August.