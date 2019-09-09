Brave Peterborough Panthers star back in action four days after his latest horror crash

Brave Peterborough Panthers star Hans Andersen has vowed to stop crashing!

The club legend was involved in a horrifying spill in Thursday’s home meeting with Belle Vue when he was thrown through the air (September 5). He’s already spent time on the sidelines after another horror spill last month.

But Andersen was his usual jovial self making jokes about it with friends back in Denmark when watching the Grand Prix at the weekend and is keen to help Panthers claim a win against title hopefuls Swindon tonight (September 9, 7.30pm).

He said: “I need to try and stop crashing! It’s been a tough season but I’ll be there and I’m racing.”

Panthers boss Carl Johnson said: “I think everyone in the stadium was amazed to see Hans walk away from that one and it underlines what a tough guy he is.

“We’re delighted to see him fit and ready to go and we also have Scott Nicholls and Charles Wright, the new British Champion, back in the side so we’ll give it a real go to try and lower Swindon’s colours.

“I’m expecting a good night of racing.”

British Champion Charles Wright returns for Panthers for his first appearance on home shale since taking the tItle.

And Scott Nicholls also returns from suspension, but Jason Garrity will again miss out.