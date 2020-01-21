Bowler Brett is a double world champion ...and the treble is still on

Nick Brett completed a World indoor title double in the space of 24 hours at the Potters Resort today (January 21).

Brett teamed up with Marion Purcell from Wales to beat England colleague Greg Harlow and Guernsey’s Alison Merrien 7-6, 8-7 in the mixed pairs final.

Yesterday Brett and Harlow combined to win the men’s pairs.

Ironically, Brett lost in both these finals last year before losing in the semi-finals of the singles, but such is his form at the moment that few would bet against him achieving a remarkable hat-trick by winning the blue riband singles for a second time come Sunday afternoon.

Brett and Purcell snatched victory in both sets from the jaws of defeat, scoring five shots over the last two ends in each to win by a single shot.

Brett had to concede that they rather stole the first set when he had a stroke of good fortune on the penultimate end to count a treble, which was backed up by a double on the last for a 7-6 scoreline.

Harlow and Merrien controlled most of the second set as well and had a three shot lead going into the final end only for Brett and Purcell to pull the set out of the fire with a four count, Harlow completely missing the head with his last bowl.

With two titles already in the bag, Brett can now turn his attentions to the main prize, the coveted singles.

He is in second round action on Thursday (January 23) against England colleague Mervyn King with the prospect tomorrow of a quarter-final clash with his old adversary Paul Foster, who defeated him recently in the final of the Scottish International Open.