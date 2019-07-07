Bourne topple leaders to complete a superb couple of days, in-form Market Deeping continue to climb, shock win for March Town, good win for Stamford Town, but Ramsey, Wisbech, Castor and Ufford Park all beaten

Have your say

Bourne completed a terrific couple of days by toppling Lincs Premier Division leaders Sleaford on their own ground yesterday (July 6).

Bourne suffered no hangover following their Burghley Sixes success the previous day with Jack Berry’s ton pushing them up 281-9 in their 50 overs at Sleaford.

Saranga Rajaguru made an unbeaten 72 for March Town at Eaton Socon.

Berry struck five sixes and seven fours in an innings that lasted 110 balls. He received decent early support from Jordan Temple (35) and Sam Evison (36).

Sleaford’s reply was a curious affair as they closed 15 short having lost just four wickets. The home side remain top with Bourne second although modifications to the table are due following Alford’s withdrawal last week.

Market Deeping are up to fourth in the provisional table after sneaking home by three wickets in a low-scoring affair at Lindum.

Sachitra Perera and James Hook each took three wickets as the home side were skittled for 103, but Deeping were soon struggling at 24-4 and 55-6 as Sophie Munro picked up four wickets for Lindum.

Deeping’s tail wagged impressively though with Perera top scoring at number nine with 27.

March Town scored a major surprise in Cambs Division One by easing to an eight-wicket success in a rain-affected game at second-placed Eaton Socon.

Set a revised target of 164 in 34 overs March cruised home in 29 overs and one ball with Saranga Rajaguru (77no) again in great form. Sam Clarke (3-34) bowled well for March.

But Wisbech and bottom club Ramsey were both well beaten by Foxton and Cambridge seconds respectively.

Ufford Park were defeated at Saffron Walden seconds in Division Two despite posting 199, but Stamford Town won a stop-start game at Cambridge St Giles by 10 runs thanks in part to some fine death bowling by Ben Peck and Alex Birch.

When the rain finally abated for the final time, the home side needed 47 from six overs after a revised target was set, but finished 10 short. Dave Stratton cracked 82 of Stamford’s 179.

Bottom club Castor were well beaten at home by top dogs St Ives & Warboys.

RESULTS

Saturday, July 6

LINCS PREMIER DIVISION

LINDUM lost to MARKET DEEPING by 3 wkts

Lindum 103 (S. Perera 3-17, J. Hook 3-39, M. Adatia 2-18).

Market Deeping 104-7 (S. Perera 27, M. Rose 22no, J. Morgan 20, S. Munro 4-20).

SLEAFORD lost to BOURNE by 15 runs

Bourne 281-9 (J. Berry 102, S. Evison 36, J. Temple 35, T. Dixon 22).

Sleaford 266-4 (O. Burford 84no)

CAMBS LEAGUE

Division One

EATON SOCON lost to MARCH by 8 wkts (revised target)

Eaton Socon 192-6 (40 overs) (G. Macaskill 67, S. Clarke 3-34).

March 164-2 (29.1 overs) (S. Rajaguru 77no, B. Phillips 39).

RAMSEY lost to CAMBRIDGE 2nds by 4 wkts (revised target)

Ramsey 119

Cambridge 115-6

WISBECH lost to FOXTON by 7 wkts

Wisbech 164-7 (39 overs) (D. Stannard 40, J. Williams 40).

Foxton 167-3 (30.1 overs) (D. Fagan 48no).

Division Two

CAMBRIDGE ST GILES lost to STAMFORD TOWN by 10 runs (revised target).

Stamford 179 (D. Stratton 82, A. Birch 39, T. Williams 24).

St Giles 106-7 (A. Birch 3-27, B. Peck 2-14).

CASTOR lost to ST IVES & WARBOYS by 75 runs

St Ives & Warboys 236

Castor 161

SAFFRON WALDEN 2nds beat UFFORD PARK by 5 wkts (revised target)

Ufford Park 199

Saffron Walden 193-5.