Borough beaten again, but they are confident of improvement, Lions lose again

Peterborough Rugby Union coach Phil Powell is adamant better times are just around the corner for his injury-stricken side.

Borough predictably slipped to a fifth defeat in six Midlands Division One matches at leaders Syston last Saturday (October 12).

But there was some comfort to be found in a 46-18 defeat as a side missing 12 potential first teamers were only four points adrift early in the second half.

“We actually started fast for a change,” Powell said. “We kicked a penalty and then grabbed an interception try through John Thompson to lead 8-0.

“We were 22-11 down at half-time, but Sam Crooks then went over for a try which was converted and we were well in the game.

“Unfortunately our second try seemed to motivate Syston and they were very clinical for the rest of the game and our injury list meant we didn’t really have a pack capable of stopping them.

“But I was encouraged by a lot of what I saw and with players now expected to come back I can see things turning in our favour pretty quickly.”

Borough’s injury woes forced Powell to make a rare appearance at fly half and he kicked eight points.

Powell could play again on Saturday (October 19) when Towcestrians, who are on the same points tally as Borough, are the visitors to Fengate (3pm).

Peterborough Lions appear to have been given their five-point deduction back after a late postponement of a recent game.

That’s enough to get them off the bottom of the table even though they lost for the fifth match in a row, 43-8 at home to Nuneaton last Saturday.

Jack Lewis scored the Lions try. They are at Paviors on Saturday.