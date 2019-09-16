Bonus point win for Borough, second straight heavy defeat for Peterborough Lions

Aftre throwing victory away on the opening day of the season, Peterborough Rugby Union Football Club were under no illusions they had to perform in front of a large Fengate crowd against newly-promoted Olney on Saturday (September 14).

And Borough certainly started the Midlands Division One fixture with much more intensity, taking the lead after seven minutes when Zak McClure touched down and Matt Newman added the extra points.

Action from Borough's win over Olney at Fengate. Photo: David Lowndes.

Borough piled on the pressure and it was no surprise when on 16 minutes player/coach Sam Crooks was credited with the touchdown as the home scrum drove over the Olney line. Again Newman added the conversion.

However, during the next period Borough lost their way and shape, Tom McClure was forced off the field with a head injury, winger David Braga was yellow carded, and Olney forced their way into the game by scoring near the posts and converting, leaving the half-time score 14-7 to Peterborough.

The second-half again started strongly for the home side and following good handling, full back Aram Jones, carved his way through the Olney defence to score a superb individual try. The reliable boot of Newman added the conversion.

Once again Borough, although territorially in command, made silly mistakes before Buchan bundled his way over on 70 minutes to secure the bonus point. Newman added his fourth conversion of the afternoon.

The home team then gave their supporters a real fright. With firstly McClure and then Crooks sent to the sin bin, coupled with some poor defence, Borough allowed Olney to score twice leaving them only one score ahead.

Coach Phil Powell will be happy to get his first bonus point of the season, but he will be equally frustrated with his team’s failure to push on when gaining a lead.

This was a workmanlike performance with everyone playing a part in the victory.

There were big wins for both the Borough second and third teams against Olney seconds and Bedford Swifts seconds respectively.

Peterborough Lions lost for the second straight Midlands Premier Division game, 34-8 at home to Burton.