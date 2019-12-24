‘Bomber’ is back at Peterborough Panthers and this time he’s here to stay!

Peterborough Panthers team chief Carl Johnson wants latest signing Chris Harris to win more silverware with the club.

The signing of the popular British veteran provided an early present to the club’s fans when being unveiled on Christmas Eve.

Harris was part of the Panthers side which won the SGB Championship Fours and KO Cup in the 2017 season.

And Johnson insists there will be no repeat of the furore of last winter when former Grand Prix star Harris was also snapped up by the club only to then be axed for financial reasons.

“It’s a fantastic move to bring him back to the club,” said Johnson.

“It’s obviously no secret that we wanted to have ‘Bomber’ in the team last year as well, but the circumstances didn’t allow for that to happen.

“We had to bring the team that was built by the previous promotion back under budget and unfortunately that meant we missed out on seeing Chris at the Showground.

“Chris and myself have always been on good terms and what happened last winter is firmly in the past now.

“He’s a rider we love, we have a track that he loves and it’s great that we’ve got him tied down for 2020.

“Chris helped us to win two trophies in the SGB Championship and hopefully he can now be part of a Peterborough team that picks up silverware in the SGB Premiership as well.”

Harris eventually moved to Ipswich for last season after being pushed out of Panthers’ plans and helped the Witches to the Grand Final after previously helping Poole to title glory in 2018.

He now arrives at Alwalton on an average of 6.16 but that will be discounted slightly due to him being a Brit.

Harris is currently recuperating following surgery earlier this month. He underwent a left hip bone graft and an operation to fully repair his left scaphoid which was broken last season and never healed completely.

Harris is the third confirmed member of the Panthers team for 2020 along with Michael Palm Toft and Bradley Wilson-Dean.

“We’ve now announced three members of the team and they are all pure racers and fans’ favourites,” added Johnson.

“Chris, Michael and Bradley are all fantastic to watch around the Showground and I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of excitement!”

Johnson expects the remainder of the Panthers line-up to be completed by the end of January.