Blackstones pip Parkway in a thrilling Trophy Final

Blackstones won a thrilling Dan Duffy Trophy final, the Northants Bowling Federation club championship, at the City of Peterborough club, pipping holders Parkway by just one shot - 74-73 - with the match going down to the last of the 84 ends.

There was just two shots in the match going into that dramatic concluding end, but the Parkway trio of Stuart and Pat Reynolds and Mike Robertson, who had trailed 11-3, could only manage one against Wayne Morris, Mark Pye and Tom Fielding, who edged home 15-13 to seal a 74-73 win for Blackstones.

The Parkway team beaten in the final of the Dan Duffy Trophy Final.

The competition is also a qualifier for the Durham Centenary Trophy, so Blackstones will be flying the county flag in it next year. Parkway will be contesting the national final against Northumberland’s New Delaval at Skegness on August 17, so even if they become the first club from the county to lift the title, they will be unable to defend it.

The damage for Blackstones was inflicted by the rink of Martin Stokes, Paul Bailey and Adam Warrington, who swept aside Paul Dalliday, Jeff Newson and Simon Law 29-12, restricting the Parkway trio to just six scoring ends, which included a count of four on the last.

Parkway took the honours on the remaining two rinks, where positional changes in the Blackstones ranks had the desired effect of reducing deficits that appeared to be getting out of control.

For Parkway, Brian Martin, Trevor Collins and James Harford were 25-16 winners against Stephen Harris, Darren Middleton and Paul Buckley, but they were 16-2 ahead after nine ends before a second half Blackstone rally.

It was a similar story on the other rink where Emma Thurston, Michelle Coleman and Tristan Morton led 15-5 after 10 ends against Rita Downs, Martyn Dolby and John Earl, who matched their opponents over the remaining ends to lose by only nine at 23-14.