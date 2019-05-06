Bjerre ruled out of Peterborough Panthers televised clash

Have your say

Peterborough Panthers will be without Danish racer Lasse Bjerre for their televised trip to Swindon tonight (May 6).

Bjerre misses the SGB Premiership clash, which is being screened live by BT Sport, after suffering a shoulder injury in a crash while riding for Newcastle in the second tier yesterday.

Panthers will operate rider replacement for Bjerre as they bid to collect a first away victory of 2019.

Captain Hans Andersen takes over as number one and Bradley Wilson-Dean drops to reserve following the introduction of new averages. Both of those men are former title-winners with Swindon.

The hosts were also dealt an injury blow yesterday when Jason Doyle suffered broken ribs in a spill in Poland.

They have drafted in Poole man Brady Kurtz as a guest for the former world champion.