Bismillah makes history for Top Yard School of Boxing

The city’s Top Yard School of Boxing, formed a couple of years ago, had their first female boxer compete at the Norwich City ABC dinner show on Saturday night.

That was 15 year-old Bismillah Alam who appeared in a skills bout against Norwich City’s Grannie Oakes. It was a highly entertaining contest in which Bismillah showed great maturity landing neat combinations throughout.

Club coach Hamad Javed said: “Bismillah is one of only a few muslim female boxers in England and we’re proud she’s shown the commitment to progress from a keep-fitter to a licensed amateur boxer.”

Top Yard’s Mohammed Ali Hassan also fought on the night but lost on points to Shaun Cubby in a very competitive bout.

Both boxers will be in action on Sunday (April 28) at Top Yard’s show at Lifestyle Fitness at the Peterborough Regional College. The first bout is at 1.30pm.