Big weekend in league and cup for Peterborough Town, Market Deeping host Lincs Premier Division leaders, derby day at Ufford Park

Peterborough Town are in a great frame of mind as they head into an important weekend of league and cup action.

Town moved to the top of the Northants Premier Division table after a 25-run win at Brixworth last Saturday (June 1).

A fifth consecutive victory was ideal preparation for the city side who start their defence of the Northants T20 competition on Sunday (June 9), after they host a talented Northampton Saints side in the Premier Division at Bretton Gate tomorrow (noon).

Town have been handed a tough draw in the T20. They take on neighbours Oundle in a group semi-final at Loddington and, if successful, they will meet either the host club or Old Northamptonians in the group final.

Oundle and ONs were the teams beaten by Town on Finals Day at Bretton Gate last year. The winners of the Northants competition progress into the national rounds.

Town should be close to full strength as there are no minor counties fixtures this weekend. Star seamer Mark Edwards should be back after missing the trip to Brixworth because of work commitments.

Saints will be no pushovers either, even though they no longer boast the services of Northants staff member Saif Zaib.

Saints have won four of their six league fixtures with leg-spinning Oxford University all-rounder Mohammed Rizvi their star performer.

Elsewhere Market Deeping hope to build on their thrilling win at neighbours Bourne in the Lincs Premier Division last wewkend by toppling unbeaten leaders Sleaford at Outgang Road tomorrow (noon). Third-placed Bourne are at Louth.

Cambs Division One top two Eaton Socon and Sawston & Babraham are at Wisbech and March respectively tomorrow and there’s a Division Two derby at Ufford Park where Stamford Town are the visitors.

FIXTURES

Saturday, June 8

NORTHANTS LEAGUE

(Noon) Premier Division: Oundle Town v Desborough, Peterborough Town v Northampton Saints.

LINCS Premier Division

(Noon): Louth v Bourne, Market Deeping v Sleaford.

CAmbs League

(12.30pm) Division One: March Town v Sawston & Babraham, Ramsey v Foxton, Wisbech Town v Eaton Socon.

Division Two: Castor v Waresley, Ufford Park v Stamford Town.

Sunday, June 9

NORTHANTS T20

(10.30am) Group Three: Oundle Town v Peterborough Town (at Loddington followed by group final against Loddington or Old Northamptonians).

RUTLAND LEAGUE

(1pm) Division One: Barnack v Castor, King’s Keys v Oundle Town, March Town v Market Deeping.