Big crowds enjoy their bangers and smash

Local drivers were heavily involved in a busy Easter weekend of stock car and banger racing in front of big crowds at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

Crowland’s Callum White was in the thick of it all weekend as he competed in both Saturday night’s Unlimited Bangers and in the 4x4 SUV and Siamese Bangers on Monday.

Callum White (100), Brad Bartum (69) and Kieran Bowman (178) in action. Picture: Damien Widdows.

City driver Brett Jackson was also kept very busy as he also raced the Unlimited Bangers on Saturday and was also in action in the Siamese Bangers and Micro Bangers on Monday.

The always entertaining White was more interested in crashing than racing in the Unlimited Bangers and it didn’t take him long to pick up an entertainer award!

A runner-up finish in one of his Unlimited Banger heats on Saturday night was the best Jackson had to show for his efforts.

Peterborough brothers Billy and Jason Giddings were heavily involved in the action on Saturday night with Billy picking up an entertainer award for a heavy shot in the Destruction Derby.

Dalton Smith produced a fantastic drive in the Unlimited Banger White and Yellow Final to come home in a strong second place to Milton Keynes’ Michael Carter.

The local 1300 Stock Car drivers had a barren night with city driver Kevin Shinn’s sixth place finish in his heat the best result.

Monday saw Jackson and White heavily involved in the entertainment stakes as both went out to please the large family audience.

Jackson paired up with fellow city driver Aaron Colbert in the Siamese Bangers while White partnered Wisbech driver Roy Gedge. Siamese Bangers sees one car fixed on top of another with the driver of the top car controlling the steering and the driver of the bottom car controlling the pedals and gears.

Jackson and Colbert exchanged some almighty head-ons with the Cambridge pairing of Liam Jaggard and Darren Maltby and picked up entertainer awards as did White and Gedge.

White was in brilliant form in the 4x4 SUV Bangers as he picked up not one but two entertainer awards for a crowd-pleasing display.

There is no let up to the on track action with stock car racing taking centre stage at the Adrian Flux Arena this Saturday night.