Ben’s first ton was a big one, bowling figures of 10-9-3-5 for Stamford’s Simon, Orton Park speed to success over Sheikh CC

The first ton of Ben Woodward’s career was a big one.

The Bourne batsman went on to reach 147 in a Rutland Division Two game at Burghley Park and yet still finished on the losing side.

Adnan Latif of Sheikh CC was caught playing this shot at Orton Park seconds. Photo: David Lowndes.

Burghley’s Navneet Agnihotri, Chris White and Sam Nicholls all made half centuries to help Park past Bourne’s 253-6 with five wickets in hand.

Three Uffington players all scored exactly 100 last weekend. Damien Herrick and Ivan Wilson both finished 100 not out in a South Lincs Division Two win at Long Sutton and Rob Bentley bashed 100 in a Rutland Division Two win over Werrington.

David Cope (64 & 5-34) made it into the merit table batting and bowling charts this week playing for Laxton in a Rutland Division Four win over Benefield. in the same division Mohammed Zafar cracked 102 and Matthew Hayden (70) registered his first senior half century as Hampton beat Uffington seconds by 172 runs. Sam Garland (5-14) bowled best for Hampton.

Simon Prentice bowled nine maidens in 10 overs while returning outstanding figures of 5-3 for Stamford Town in an easy Rutland Division Two win over Newborough.

Orton Park seconds before their rapid Hunts Division Three win over Sheikh CC. front, left ro right, Matt Jarvis, Ghafoor Rehman, Sam Jarvis, Craig Whitworth, Martin Godhard, back, Cameron Harris, James Parrish, Nick Bradbury, Nick Cowley, Marcus Papworth, Mark Durham. Photo: David Lowndes.

Callum Johnson was an unlucky loser as Castor seconds went down by four runs at Weldon in Rutland Division Three. Johnson bagged 5-16 as Weldon were shot out for 103, but Castor were skittled for 99 in reply.

Orton Park seconds wasted no time in securing victory over Sheikh CC in Hunts Division Three. Sheikh were rushed out for just 28 in under 15 overs before Orton scooted home for the loss of just one wicket. Ghafoor Rehman took 6-20 for Orton.

BATTING

B. Woodward (Bourne) 147

S. Hayat (Peterborough Town 2nds) *122

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) 111

P. Morgan (Bourne) *104

M. Zafar (Hampton) 102

D. Herrick (Uffington) *100

I. Wilson (Uffington) *100

R. Bentley (Uffington) 100

R. Sayer (Peterborough Town) *94

C. Harris (Orton Park) 77

Sunny Singh (King’s Keys) 76

M. Hayden (Hampton) 70

B. Milne (Peterborough Town 3rds) *69

D. Malik (Peterborough Town 2nds) 69

D. Cope (Laxton) 64

R. Witt (Market Deeping 2nds) 63

J. Hook (Market Deeping) 60

C. White (Burghley Park) 59

C. King (Alconbury) 58

J. Smith (Long Sutton 2nds) 58

W. Javed (King’s Keys) 57

R. Ambrose (Spalding) 55

J. McDougall (Market Deeping) 55

C. Gillett (Market Deeping) 54

J. Harrington (Ufford Park) 54

W. Hussain (Cambs) 52

M. Tayyib (Peterborough Town 2nds) *51

J. Bentley (Bourne 2nds) 51

S. Nicholls (Burghley Park) *50

N. Agnihotri (Burghley Park) 50

A. Akhtar (Barnack) 50

J. Ireland (Laxton) 50

* Denotes not out

BOWLING

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) 6-13

K. Haynes (Wisbech) 6-18

S. Rajaguru (March) 6-19

G. Rehman (Orton Park 2nds) 6-20

J. Ghani (King’s Keys) 6-38

S. Prentice (Stamford) 5-3

T. Walton (Newborough) 5-4

S. Garland (Hampton) 5-14

C. Johnson (Castor 2nds) 5-16

D. Cope (Laxton) 5-34

J. Pearson (Market Deeping 2nds) 5-38

M. Adatia (Market Deeping) 5-44