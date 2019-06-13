Beagles are the top dogs

The Premier Division of the British League headed to Allianz Park in North London at the weekend and three Peterborough athletes helped their team, Newham & Essex Beagles, move into first position.

Dan Mees, who is a second claim Peterborough AC member and trains with the club when not at University in Kent, ran the 800m A race and finished third in 1:51.27 behind British indoor champion Joseph Reid and Sheffield’s James Gormley.

City-based Edgars Sumskis finished fourth in a tactical 3,000m race in 8:28.76 and PAC first claim member Lewis Davey took on a tough field in the B string 400m and won by over half a second in 48.10.

Former Nene Valley Harrier James McCrae was also in action. He was representing Sheffield in the 1500m and placed fifth overall to win the B string race in 3:52.51.