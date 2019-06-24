Barnack beat Market Deeping in a thriller, Peterborough Town’s Danyaal destroys March Town, Wisbech and Castor win, Sayer on song for Cambridgeshire, Stamford KO Shield quarter-finals tonight (Monday)

Have your say

Reigning champions Barnack moved back to the top of Rutland Division One after a thrilling one-run win over Market Deeping yesterday (June 23).

A run out off the final ball of the game when Deeping required two to win eventually settled the contest in the home side’s favour.

Scott Howard on his way to 60 for Peterborough Town against March Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Earlier Mohammad Hammad struck a superb 104 for Barnack who posted 222-7 in their 45 overs.

When Josh Smith (97) and Connor Gillett (42) were going well Deeping were favourites to win, but the rest of the Deeping batting failed to contribute much.

Wisbech are second with a game in hand after their tight two-wicket win in Grantham where Kieran Haynes (5-25) and Josh Bowers (52) were their star performers.

Mohammed Danyaal smacked a brutal 85 not out from 47 balls (10 fours, two sixes) and Scott Howard contributed a run-a-ball 60 as Peterborough Town piled up 304-7 on the way to a 149-run win over March Town at Bretton Gate.

Alex Mitchell batting for Peterborough Town against March Town.

Ryan Evans (52) and Reece Smith (44no) batted well as Castor won at Oundle by 23 runs in a relatively low-scoring game.

Peterborough Town’s Rob Sayer helped rescue Cambridgeshire from terrible trouble on the opening day of the Unicorns Championship season at March Town.

Cambs were 64-6 when Sayer joined wicket-keeper Lee Thomason at the crease and the pair promptly added 138 for the seventh wicket.

Sayer struck 75 and Thomason 103 as Cambs were dismissed for 276.

Sayer took a wicket today as Norfolk were 183-5 at lunch (June 24).

The Stamford KO Shield T20 quarter-finals take place tonight at Castor, Market Deeping, Stamford Town and Ufford Park.

FIXTURES

Monday, June 24

Stamford KO Shield Quarter-finals: Castor v Bourne, Market Deeping v King’s Keys, Stamford Town v Burghley Park, Ufford Park v Uppingham Town.

RESULTS

Sunday, June 23

RUTLAND LEAGUE

Division One

BARNACK beat MARKET DEEPING by 1 run

Barnack 222-7 (M. Hammad 104, A. Butt 38, T. Anderson 3-42, D. George 2-58).

Market Deeping 221 (J. Smith 97, C. Gillett 42, M. Yaseen 3-51, M. Shahid 2-48).

GRANTHAM lost to WISBECH by 2 wkts

Grantham 179 (R. Carnelly 70, J. Nyumbu 68, K. Haynes 5-25, J. Garner 2-30).

Wisbech 180-8 (J. Bowers 52, G. Freear 39no).

OUNDLE TOWN lost to CASTOR by 23 runs

Castor 152-7 (R. Evans 52, R. Smith 44no, B. Purcell 26, L. Fresen 2-28).

Oundle 129 (H. Craig 38, C. Craig 20, R. Porter 4-44, A. Armstrong 2-14, R. Evans 2-27, S. Dockerill 2-32).

PETERBOROUGH TOWN beat MARCH TOWN by 149 runs

Peterborough 304-7 (M. Danyaal 85no, S. Howard 60, C. Milner 45, A. Mitcghell 36, S. Hayat 35, S. Clarke 2-51, G. Kirby 2-84)

March 155 (A. Conyard 50, S. Rajaguru 39, S. Subramonian 4-17, K. Singh 2-14, K. Medcalf 2-20).