Arresting performances from the young Police Club boxers

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club hosted their annual show at The Queen Katharine Academy.

A 200-strong crowd witnessed the evening start with a couple of non-scoring skills bouts before 13 scoring encounters.

Jack Singleton (red) from Whitlesey ABC and Kai Papworth from Peterborough Police ABC. Photo: David Lowndes.

For the first time in the club’s history, the hosts won 12 of them with the only losing bout one that could have gone either way.

Ten-year-old Reggie Baker dominated his minors bout against Ethan Bird showing tremendous footwork.

The schools bouts began with Aamir Shirazi (12) earning a points win over Oliver Mayo from Willenhall Town ABC while Emily Anderson (13) not only got the better of Millie Short from Acocks Green but was also chose as the best winner from the overall show.

Alfie Baker blasted his way to victory over National semi-finalist Riley Tolley, Kai Papworth (14) bagged a points verdict over Jack Singleton and Shae Gowler (13) was too strong for Louis Flavey.

Ali Raja from Peterborough Police ABC (blue) v Thomas Petchall from Albion Boxing Academy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ali Raja (15) was the only home fighter to miss out in a tough junior bout battle with Thomas Petchell but Jaan’sher Raja (17) beat Spencer Binks and Ethan Hannon (17) earned the night’s only stoppage seeing off Thomas Thornhill .

The Youth bouts began with Reegan Perry (17) winning out in a tough one against Ty Adkins as Taylor Frisby (18) did against Terry Lucas.

The senior bouts brought Ryan Davies (20) a very-impressive points win against the well-schooled Aiden Paddock before the night was rounded off with a cracking encounter between Shazad Aslam (19) and Nicolae Hirstae.

Aslam showed all his skill and work rate to pick up a superb win.