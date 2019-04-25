Andersen beats Bjerre in race-off

Have your say

Panthers captain Hans Andersen enjoyed success in a major meeting in Denmark last Saturday.

Andersen finished second on 12 points at Outrup in an event which served as the Danish round for the World Championship qualifying semi-finals and the Speedway European Championship qualifiers.

Andersen won a race-off against former Panthers star Kenneth Bjerre for second spot in a meeting won by another ex-Peterborough man, Anders Thomsen, on 13 points.

Yaxley-based Niels Kristian Iversen missed the cut on eight points but was handed a wildcard for the GP qualifying semi-final.

All four men now advance to the international GP qualifiers which are being held in June ahead of the GP Challenge at Gorican, in Croatia, in late August.

Iversen advanced through the GP Challenge last year to secure his return to World Championship racing for 2019.

This year’s Grand Prix campaign begins in Poland next month.

The next round of Speedway European Championship qualifiers are this Saturday at Gorican and Poznan, in Poland, which is where Andersen races, and then on Wednesday (May 1) at Rivne (Ukraine) and Krsko (Slovenia) ahead of a final round in Hungary on May 25.