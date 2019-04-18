Action-packed weekend at King’s Lynn raceway

There’s a feast of action in store over the Easter weekend for stock car and banger racing fans at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena.

Unlimited Bangers, 2L Stock Cars and 1300 Stock Cars are all in action on Easter Saturday (5.30pm) while the annual Wacky Races take place on Easter Monday (1pm) featuring the 4x4 SUV Bangers, Siamese Bangers, Micro Bangers and Reliant Robins.

Many Peterborough-based drivers making great strides in the sport will be in action.

They include Brett Jackson, who after nearly a year off has returned to action with a bang this season. He will be racing in three of the National Banger events over the weekend including the East Anglian Final on Saturday.

Other local drivers in action will be Peterborough’s Jeoffrey Bell and father and son Shaun and Dalton Smith, Crowland’s Callum White, the Parnwell pairing of Jack and Billy Giddings, Welland’s Luke Leedell and Paston’s Kevin Shinn.

The Siamese Bangers on Monday are something which have to be seen to be believed. Each ‘car’ is made up of two cars – a micro banger type car secured on top of a 2L Banger size car.

The driver in the top car controls the steering while the driver of the bottom vehicle controls the pedals and the gears – yes it is as crazy as it sounds! Jackson will pair up with Jack Giddings.