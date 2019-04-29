A memorable season for City of Peterborough who secure back-to-back promotions in emphatic fashion

City of Peterborough will play at the highest level in the club’s history after securing promotion to the new National League Division One in emphatic fashion yesterday (April 28).

City won 4-1 at Preston in their final Conference play-off match, a staggering effort considering they had lost a National Cup semi-final at home less than 24 hours earlier.

But a second successive promotion was always the main target from a huge weekend and a strong second half display in front of over 300 spectators ensured an excellent season became one that will never be forgotten.

City are now the highest ranked club in the entire East hockey set-up after finishing top of a mini group of three chasing a Division One spot.

City, who beat Fareham 1-0 in their previous game, only needed to avoid defeat by more than one goal to secure promotion, but after a nervy, goalless first period they delivered an outstanding display of clinical finishing.

Adam Wilson opened the scoring and Brendan Andrews quickly made it 2-0. Preston pulled a gola back, but City eased away with goals in quick sucession from Danny Sisson and Cameron Heald.