A Good Friday for Young

There was a big turnout for the Good Friday open match at Float Fish Farm Fishery on the Two Island Pool.

Taking the honours was Chris Young. He drew peg 23 and for most of the match fished a small feeder to the island for 162lb 15oz.

Runner-up was Rob Goodson with 100lb and third was match organiser Mark Cree with 82lb 8oz from peg 20.

There was an even bigger turnout for the Saturday open which saw both Two Islands and Horseshoe being pegged.

On Two Islands it was Andy Gausden on unfancied peg 10 taking the top spot with a fine 147lb 15oz. That was just enough to see off the challenge of Lee Marlow with 143lb 14oz on peg 14.

On the Horseshoe it was Ted Rowe out in front with 150lb 3oz on peg one. Second from peg six was Russ Gay with 105lb 13oz.

ROOKERY WATERS

The latest Summer Series qualifier at Rookery Waters was spread over three pools - the Magpie, Jay and Raven.

Overall winner was Ross Harold from Magpie peg 12. He caught fishing shallow with pellets before catching well in the edges to book his place in the August final and take the outright match win with 241lb 2oz. Second on the lake was the in-form Josh Pace with 205lb 8oz from peg four.

On Jay Lake it was Gavin Butler from peg 35 taking the honours with 139lb 14oz followed by Jimmy Brooks with 119lb 12oz.

Adam Playford took top spot on the Raven Lake with 94lb 14oz, just ahead of Richard Bond with 91lb 13oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative Club match on the Wagtail at Float Fish Farm on Saturday was won by Tony Ruddy from peg 12 with 100lb 13oz followed by Jack Barron (88lb 5oz) and John Newman (57lb 14oz).