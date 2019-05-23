A day to remember for emerging Peterborough Athletic Club star

Peterborough Athletic Club rising star Lewis Davey had the run of his career on a day to remember at the Loughborough International.

He started the day by breaking the club’s under 20 400m record with a time of 47.58, moving him up to third in the UK rankings.

And later in the day Davey proudly wore the GB Youth Team vest in the 4 x 400m relay taking on the last leg to bring them home a respectable second in a relay split of 46.8. Andy Lill previously held the club under 20 400m record with a time of 48.1 and he went on to win senior medals at national level as well as representing England at the Commonwealth Games.