A daring dozen for distance runner

Peterborough and Nene Valley ace Phil Martin gained his sixth marathon win of the year on Sunday, as he completed his target of 12 26 milers throughout 2019.

Martin clocked 2 hrs 54 mins 57 secs for his first place finish in Bury St Edmunds, one of the more local races of his dazzling dozen.

The former British Veterans marathon champion reckons he’s clocked up in the region of 10,000 miles while travelling to and from the races, which have included visits to far flung destinations such as Malta and Frankfurt.

Sadly for Martin the trip to Malta in March proved a waste of time. There was severe flooding and fish were marooned in the street, as the worst storm in 100 years gave the organisers no choice but to cancel the event.

An unexpected late spring toe operation nearly hobbled his chances, with two months of rest imposed on the Orton-based marathon machine.

“The operation was a low,” said Martin. “It was a horrendous Ultra marathon where I was wading through waist deep bog mud, which I swallowed.

“Also, disaster hit at Cambridge when I was sent the wrong way by a marshal.

“However, I’m overjoyed to have finished marathon number 12 and I’m now off for a cool beer and a break from running 26.2 miles!”

Martin ran a fastest time of 2 hrs 34 mins 10 secs when winning in Boston, Lincolnshire.

There has been method in the 38-year-old’s madness as he is raising money for the Mind charity.

You can contact him at phil.martin@bauermedia.co.uk if you wish to donate