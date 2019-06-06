A bad back but Canham still wins another world title

Long-serving Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Roger Canham has won his second world title within the space of a month.

He was competing in the World Challenge Championship in Samorin, Slovakia, at the weekend and was first home in his 55-59 age group.

Four weeks ago he was also an age group winner at the World Long Distance Triathlon Championships in Pontevedra, Spain.

The event in Samorin involved a swim of 1900 metres in the River Danube, a bike race of 56 miles and a run of 13.1 miles and Canham did it in 4:29:53 for 71st place overall and a comfortable age group success.

Canham was a doubtful starter due to a bad back but decided to give it a go at the last minute and he went on to dominate the field, using his strength on the bike to stamp his authority on proceedings.

Canham said: “My back has been pretty sore since October and right up until the morning of the race I was unsure whether to race or just stand on the sidelines and watch. In the end I decided to give it a go.

“And what a feeling it was to cross the line in first place and get the double. It’s beyond words.

“I have still not really taken it in but I do have to now take some time off to get the back properly fixed so I can race again either later this year or next. I am seeing an army of specialists this month.

“I have had an incredible year. I’m a lucky guy.”

Canham adds a second world title to an impressive cv that includes a European Long Distance Championship win in 2010 and 10 Ironman World Championship appearances.

Five PACTRACers were in action at the European Standard Distance Triathlon Championships in Weert, Netherlands, at the weekend having qualified to compete for GB.

Tim Fletcher, a silver medallist last year, was fifth in the 40-44 age group. The distances were swim 1500m, bike 25-miles abd run 6.25-miles and Fletcher finishd in 2:02:01.

PACTRAC placings:

40-44: 5th Tim Fletcher 2:02:01; 35th Simon Guerin 2:26:15.

35-39: 16th Mark Weathersby 2:11:48 .

55-59: 24th Angela Wallis 2:51:56.

50-54: 45th John Crowley 2:23:00

Rising PACTRAC star Jonathan Oakey came second in the Elite Junior Triathlon at Blenheim Palace.

The race was part of the national Junior Super-Series and gives Oakey some valuable points.

He is in his third year of training and competing with the National Junior Squad at the Leeds Triathlon Academy.

Distances were swim 750 metres, bike 12.5 miles and run 3.5 miles. Oakey finished in 1:01:08 .

Paul Lunn competed in his first PACTRAC Mini-Series Triathlon (swim 400 yards, bike 10 miles, run 3.5 miles) for five years and knocked 11 seconds off his previous best time when winning in 49:15.

Aaron Godden was second in 55:50 and Susie Freeman (1:01:12 ) finished as first lady.