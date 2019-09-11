A 13 year-old takes 8-31, a Newborough star smacks 16 sixes in an innings of 165, a title for Long Sutton and promotion for Sawtry

Have your say

Thirteen year-old Ben Doyle returned remarkable figures of 8-31 to help Stamford Town beat Spalding seconds by six wickets in South Lincs Division One.

Vamshi Parvathaneni ensured Newborough completed their Cambs Division Three campaign with a bang. Parvathaneni smacked an unbeaten 165 from just 79 balls as the Bulls beat Wisbech seconds by three wickets chasing 234. A man more used to success with the ball cracked 16 sixes and 13 fours.

Ufford Park before their Rutland Division Two win over Uppingham, back row from left: Ibrahim Javed, Muhammad Sharafat, Joe Harrington, Ram Bapodra, Praful Keshwala, Alex Agnew and Terry Rawlings, front: Mark Stephenson, Jan Neville, Sandeep Dahiya, Henry Stephenson, Jonathan Bigham

Sawtry sealed promotion from Hunts Division Two as runners-up to Godmanchester after thrashing Houghton & Wyton by 10 wickets. Brian Chapman took 5-5 and Sam Wright cracked an unbeaten 60.

Long Sutton clinched the Rutland Division Four East title with an emphatic 93-run win over Peterborough Town seconds at Paradise Lane. Dan Oldfield top scored with 50 in Sutton’s 185-6.

In Division Two Ufford Park beat Uppingham Town by 121 runs with Ram Bapodra making 82 of their 224 and Jan Neville bagging 5-5 in Uppingham’s 103