300m races are Taylor-made for the Peterborough AC girls

Peterborough Athletic Club girls dominated the 300m races at the Eastern Young Athletes League fixture in Cambridge on Sunday.

Elizabeth Taylor won the Under 17 A race in 42.7 and Molly Fletcher the B race in 44.9 while in the Under 15 age group Saffron Tasker was the A string winner in 45.2 and Elena Rivetti the B string winner in 47.7.

Molly Fletcher.

There were also strong performances and personal bests in the hurdles. Charlotte Dunstone won the Under 17 80m A race in 12.1, Alice Bennett the Under 15 75m A race in 12.4 and Rivetti the B race in 12.9.

Dunstone also ran a PB in the 100m of 13.3 and won the long jump in a new PB of 4.79m.

Bennett was also in tip-top form in field events. She leapt a lifetime best of 1.40m in the high jump and won the Under 15 shot with 9.18m.

As well as throwing the javelin Louise Chance gained valuable points in the shot and long jump while Tamsin Wallings tackled the shot and 800m.

Jack Wheatley.

Under 13 Faith Perkins ran a PB in the 800m of 2.55.0.

In the Under 17 men’s age group, Benji Davies had a double win in the 400m and 800m with times of 53.1 and 2.03.6.

Also banking maximum points and PBs were Akinola Ojelade in the 100m hurdles with a rapid 15.5 and Cody Roe in the 200m with 24.8.

In the field events there were also wins and PBs for Bryce Tchabalala in the discus (23.02m) and for Dylan Phillips in the high jump (1.75m).

Edward Judd.

The Under 15 boys put in a strong performance with Max Roe starting in convincing style by winning the 80m hurdles with a new PB of 11.5.

Dontae Bowling improved his PB in the 100m and Neilas Virsilas ran the 300m in 44.5.

Edward Judd competed in his first competition of the season on his comeback from injury and performed well to finish second in the 800m B race for runner-up spot.

In an exciting 1500m race Lewis Wiles and Oliver Beasley battled it out with Oliver getting second in the B string.

Elena Rivetti.

In the throwing events, Matthew Simpson achieved a new PB of 34.29m when winning the A string javelin and also competed well in the shot and discus. Tennyson Fletcher also threw well in the discus to claim runner-up spot in the B string. Supporting the team was Matthew Hawkridge who competed in the 100m, 200m and long jump.

For the Under 13 boys Jack Wheatley won the 75m hurdles in a new PB of 13.8 seconds and earned valuable points in the 100m and 200m.

In the middle distance races, George Williams grew in confidence with a new PB of 5.29.6 in the 1500m and James Hill competed in the 800m.

In the field Herbie Hilliard and Leo Sangiorgio improved their PBs in the long jump and Ashton Fletcher competed in the javelin and discus. Paul Ojelade and Karma Pierrel competed in multiple events.