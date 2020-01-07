More bad news, but also some good news as Peterborough Lions make a point

The good news for Peterborough Lions is they have finally moved to a positive points total in the Midland Premier Division.

The bad news is the point they gained was a consolation courtesy of scoring four tries in a 55-22 defeat at Doncaster Phoenix on Saturday (January 4).

Peterborough Lions celebrate an early try at Doncaster Phoenix. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

That result leaves Lions 19 points adrift of next-to-bottom Kettering who they face away from home next Saturday (January 11).

The city side were on -5 points for a lot of the season after postponing a match in Shropshire after failing to raise a side and their sole victory of the campaign against Broadstreet last month merely moved them on to zero points.

Lions started superbly in Doncaster, storming into an early 12-0 lead thanks to tries from Franco Perticaro and Asher Veamatahau.

And, although they couldn’t sustain that form, further tries from Veamatahau and Wier Filikitonga at least secured a bonus point.

Filikitonga also kicked a conversion.