Milton member Martin does well in English Championship

Peterborough Milton member Thalia Martin enjoyed an excellent run in the English Ladies Amateur Championship at Saunton Golf Club in Devon.

Martin finished 11th after two rounds of strokeplay (76 and 74) to qualify for the matchplay part of the tournament.

She won her last-32 match on the 19th hole against Manchester’s Katie-Jane Stanley before losing two down at the last-16 stage to eventual winner Ellen Hume from Hertfordshire.

Marin has now seen her handicap reduced to one.

Milton clubmate Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams takes part in the prestigious English Men’s Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship for the Brabazon Trophy starting today (Thursday) at Alwoodly Golf Club in Leeds.

The Brabazon Trophy is one of England Golf’s major championships and is arguably the world’s top strokeplay event for amateur men.

Burghley Park youngster Teddy Crooke claimed an unprecedented clean sweep at the Lincolnshire County Junior Championship at Cleethorpes on Sunday.

He landed the Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 titles after firing two four over par rounds of 74 in wet and windy conditions.

After the first round he was lying in fourth position overall (1st Under 14, 2nd Under 16).

The rain stopped in the afternoon but the wind picked up even more and the first round leaders struggled.

Crooke coped better than most and won the overall championship by three clear shots.

The tournament first took place in 1937 and notable past winners include Mark James of Burghley Park and Tony Jacklin.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Milton 7½, Kettering ½ (Milton names only): Graham Beer/John Colville won 5&4; Don McFarlane/Sut Panchi won 4&2; Trevor Harvey/Tony Dyer won 3&1; Ian Smith/Geoff Dunmore won 1 up; Mile Williamson/Terry Locks won 2&1; Mike Goodall /John Mayman halved; Mike McKendrick/John Oughton won 3&1; Keith Benson/Rob Lakin won 3&1.

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Robin Williams 40pts; 2 Ted Dunn 39pts; 3 Michael Wood 39pts. Division Two - 1 David Gregg 41pts; 2 Dave Wright 35pts; 3 Richard Duerden 34pts. Division Three - 1 Tony Bhullar 40pts; 2 Nolan Sewter 39pts; 3 Wayne Howard 38pts.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Nene Park 5, St Ives 1 (Nene Park names only): Paul Wright/Andrew Curwen won 6&5; David Asher/Terry Leverton lost 2 down; Carson Steptoe/Dennis Stimson won 3&1; Dudley van Kerro/Paul Hackney won 3&2; Richard Seaden/Ken Gregory won 3&2; Trevor Hatley/Paul Lucas won 1 up.

Staysure Tour PGA Qualifying Competition: 1 Kevin Hawkins net 66; 2 Mark Davey net 67; 3 Gordon Thompson net 65,

Ladies

June Stableford: 1 Barbara Caville 40pts; 2 Christine Dixon 37pts; 3 Cath Hunt 35pts.

Men

Midweek Competition: Division One - 1 Gary Geddes 41pts; 2 Daniel Clarke 39pts; 3 Julian Smith 38pts. Division Two - 1 Steve Marot 39pts; 2 Anthony Rozario 32pts; 3 Micky Bosworth 32pts.

9 Hole Summer League: Division One - 1 Craig Shelton net 34; 2 Chris Hewitt net 36; 3 Stuart Evans net 36. Division Two - 1 Gary Scotcher net 33; 2 Simon Biggs net 34; 3 Stuart Chalmers net 36.

Orton Meadows P’boro Mini Golf Summer League: Division One - 1 Michael Marot 37pts, 2 Neil Farrington 35pts; 3 Corey Dann 34pts. Division Two - 1 Steven Holland 37pts; 2 Stephen Butler 35pts; 3 Hallam Cutmore 34pts.

Juniors

Alan Symonds Order of Merit: 1 Jacob Williams net 68; 2 Jack Polson net 71; 3 Joshua Hall net 75.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Bob Scratchford 41pts; 2 Daniel Szymanski 38pts; 3 Sam Humphrey 36pts.

Spalding 4 ½, Greetham Valley 1 ½ (Greetham names only): Richard Wilson/Rory Smith halved; Lewis Chisholm/Paul Clegg lost 3 &1; Trevor Smith/Mark Neave lost; Chris Steele/Darren Sargood lost 2&1; Leon Wyche/Pete Dickinson lost 2&1; Russ Aust/Joe Sargood won 2&1.

Greetham Valley 4½, Brampton Park 1½ (Greetham names only): Craig Allan/Peter Wood won 5&4; Dave O’Leary/Duncan Reilly won 4&3; Chris Hatch/Malcolm Boyd won 2&1; Sam Bull/Ian Cunningham won 1 up; John Morfee/Packa Risi halved; Peter Key/Bill Skinnerlost 1 down.

Mixed

R&A 9-Hole Challenge: 1 Liz Haughton 22pts; 2 George Brand 21pts.

Ladies

9-Hole-and-Supper Competition: 1 Gilly Grant 20pts; 2 Dee Hinch 18pts; 3 Sue Clegg 16pts.

Over 60s Competition: 1 Bev Dolman 36pts; 2 Jill Cannings 35pts; 3 Jane O’Donnell 33pts.

Shambles Competition: 1 Gilly Grant/Annie McCulloch/Fay Taylor/Izzy Haughton 99pts; 2 Lesley Young/Izzy Haughton/Ellie Haughton/ Liz Haughton 98pts.

MARCH

Ladies

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Lydia Molyneux/Carole Wood 31pts; 2 Penny Gilbert/Victoria Collett 29pts.

Ping Fourball: 1 Gail Arnold/Margaret Butt 37pts; 2 Emma Norman/Jean McAuliffe 36pts.

Australian Spoons: 1 Gail Arnold/Carole Wood 32pts; 2 Brenda Softley/Pam Wallis 28pts.

BURGHLEY PARK

Men

Sandy Gray Smith Competition: Division One - 1 Paul Betts 72-7=65; 2 James Hargreaves 72-4=68; 3 Stewart Ward 76-8=68. Division Two - 1 Brian Eldred 77-12=65; 2 Jon Bostock 82-12=70; 3 Robin King 86-13=73. Division Three - 1 Mark Musgrove 84-17=67; 2 Nigel Kaye 91-24=67; 3 Graham Bedford 87-16=71.

Ladies

Quincentenary Stableford: Division One - 1 Jane Saggers 38pts; 2 Helen Cox 37pts; 3 Gill Bedford 35pts. Division Two - 1 Clare Farrell 37pts; 2 Barbara Newell 35pts; 3 Sara Harris 34pts.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Qualifier: Division One - 1 Mike Lenaghan; 2 Roger Wentworth; 3 John Gibson. Division Two - 1 Roger Allen; 2 Richard Cheng; 3 Richard Freeborough. Division Three - 1 James Clare; 2 Gerrard Barr; 3 David Whitney.

Ladies

Golf Trust Stableford: 1 Karin Henderson.

Elton Furze 2, Peterborough Milton 3 (Elton Furze names first): Janet Elliott/Liz Titheridge lost to Karen Trevor/Mary Martin 6&4; Lois King/Trish Whittamore beat Sandra Stout/Lesley McFarlane 1 up; Jenny Walters/Liz Johnson lost to Chris Hunt/Christine Patrick 2 down; Elspeth Langsdale/Maureen Taylor lost to Myra Landsburgh/Anne Lowrey 4&3; Pauline Hurley/Janet Leitch beat Bernice Bandaranaike/Irene Garnish 8&7.

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Tom Brumby; 2 Oliver Pritchett; 3 Liam Kelly.

Paul Mountier Championship (19+ Hdcp): 1 Michael Bassam; 2 Harry Butler; 3 David Clarke.

Mixed

Elton Furze 4½, Ramsey ½ (Elton Furze names first): Chris Cordery/Janet Elliott beat Allan Mawhinney/Joyce Buddle 4&3; Les Randall/Pauline Hurley beat Chris Bateman/Cletheroe 5&4; Nigel Jones/Anita Cordery beat Hugh Cameron/Margaret Judge 5&4; Paul Eustace/Maureen Taylor halved with Paul Judge/Gina Cameron; Rob Sparling/Suzanne Jones beat Trevor Sparling/Judy Freeman 3&2.