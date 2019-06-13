Milton man Firman makes the top 10 in English Open

Have your say

Peterborough Milton’s Adrian Firman made the top 10 in a big national championship event at the weekend.

He finished ninth in the English Senior Men’s Open Amateur Championship played at Holme Hall Golf Club in Lincolnshire.

He got off to a great start in the 54-hole championship, firing four birdies in a three-under-par 68 in the first round to finish third on the leaderboard.

Things didn’t go so well in the second round though. He dropped six shots on the last three holes and finished with a disappointing 80.

He came fighting back in the final round where his 70 included an eagle three at the 11th and gave him a 218 total .

Ian Attoe from Worplesdon Golf Club in Surrey won it for the second year running with a nine-under-par 204 total.

n Another Milton man in fine form at the weekend was Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams.

The 17 year-old England Boys International played in the St Andrews Links Trophy and finished with a nine-under-par 279 for 15th place.

He had rounds of 71, 69, 70 and 69 and made 23 birdies.

England international Jake Burnage won it on 20-under par 268.

n A hole-in-one helped Retford Golf Club’s Mike Briggs and Jim Robinson to victory in the annual Over 60s Fourball Betterball Open at Peterborough Milton. Briggs fired the ace at the 11th and they won with 46 points.

Over 100 golfers took part and they helped raise nearly £100 for the senior captain’s charity Little Miracles.

Charles Gunn and Bill Agnew with 42 points were the top Milton pair.

n Elton Furze pair Sue Pawson and Pauline Hurley won the Northamptonshire County Fourball Betterball Championship held at Wellingborough Golf Club with 39 points.

n Once again the very popular Daniel Markillie Memorial Competition at Gedney Hill was strongly supported with 125 golfers of mixed abilities taking to the course.

Wally Lawes was the overall winner and winner of the men’s competition with an outstanding 47 points. The ladies’ competition was won by Nicky Weller with 45 points.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Over 60s Fourball Betterball Open: 1 Mike Briggs/Jim Robinson (Retford) 46pts; 2 Mike Barker/Steve Wilson (Brampton Park) 44pts; 3 Richard Grove/Graham Gelthorpe (Kettering) 43pts; 4 Robin Savage(Radcliffe-on-Trent)/Nigel Savage(Essex GC) 41pts; 5 Bob Cook/Paul Pridmore (Kettering) 41pts. Top Milton partnership - Charles Gunn/Bill Agnew 42pts. Nearest the Pin 2nd - Robin Savage (Radcliffe-on-Trent; Nearest the Pin 9th - Ken Thomas (John O’Gaunt); Nearest the Pin 11th - Mike Briggs (Retford); Nearest the Pin 16th - Steve Wade (Kettering).

Men

Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Martin Wood 76-7=69; 2 Chris Savage 71-1=70; 3 Matthew Pettit 77-6=71. Division Two - 1 James Piggott 79-11=68; 2 Paul Fredericks 81-13=68; 3 James Middleton 80-9=71. Division Three - 1 David Court 102-27=75; 2 Tim Downes 100-24=76; 3 Paul Newton 97-20=77.

June Medal/Coltman Salvers Pro-am Qualifier: Division One - 1 Gary Noye 73-4=69; 2 John Deakin 77-6=71; 3 Simon Purkiss 75-4=71. Division Two - 1 Phillip Houston 78-11=67; 2 Naader Bajwa 80-11=69; 3 Alex Thurlow 83-13=70. Division Three - 1 Tom Bartlett 84-15=69; 2 Ian Graham 87-16=71; 3 Michael Raftis 86-14=72. Division Four - 1 Hasnain Dhanji 92-20=72; 2 David Phillips 101-25=76; 3 Gary Scott 98-22=76.

MARCH

Ladies

Long Handicap Cup: 1 Carole Wood net 70; 2 Michal Simpson net 73; 3 Pam Hawes net 84.

9 Hole Stableford: 1 Ros Humphrey 16pts; 2 Carolyn Morton 13pts; 3 Penny Gilbert 13pts.

Medal: 1 Emma Norman net 73; 2 Viv Snushall net 80; 3 Carole Wood net 85.

GEDNEY HILL

Mixed

Daniel Markillie Memorial Competition: Men - 1 Wally Lawes 47pts; 2 Rob Bye 46pts; 3 Roy Bennett 45pts. Ladies - 1 Nicky Weller 45pts; 2 Lynn Exley 42pts; 3 Chris Bennett 41pts.

Men

June Medal: 1 Steve Porter net 65; 2 Robin Exley net 66; 3 Eddie Grange net 67.

Ladies

Gedney Hill 3, Kirton Holme 0 (Gedney Hill names only): Chris Bennett/Ann Chick won 3&2; Kim Markillie/Christine Lord won 3&2; Maggie Bingham/Janet Davis won 5&4.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

36 Hole Eclectic: 1 Liz Johnson; 2 Pauline Hurley; 3 Mary Webber.

Dots Jubilee Medal: 1 Monir Cook; 2 Anita Cordery; 3 Pauline Hurley.

Seniors

Qualifier: Division One - 1 Andy Anderson; 2 Derek Gibbs; 3 Harvey Davenport. Division Two - 1 Michael Mitchell; 2 Robin Watts; 3 Rod Mawson. Division Three - 1 Ernie Miller; 2 Norman Meager; 3 David Whitney.

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Allan With; 2 Chris Crouch; 3 Adam Brown.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Tudor Springs Foursomes: 1 Mark Mousley/Dave Morgan net 70.5; 2 Steve Roche/Chris Proudman net 71.0; 3 Chris Hatch/Peter Maksymiw net 71.0.

Ladies

Peugeot Coronation Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Ellie Haughton/Izzy Haughton 40pts; 2 Helen Woolley/Sue Brand 39pts; 3 Pat Jamieson/Jackie Friend 37pts.

Wrong Card Stableford: 1 Sue Clegg 34pts; Sue Brand 32pts; 3 Lesley Storey 32pts.

Seniors

Veterans Cup (Over 70s): 1 Geoff Bentley 42pts; 2 Ian Taylor 39pts; 3 Mel Clark 38pts.

Betterball Competition: 1 Graham Smith/George Brand 43pts; 2 Stuart MacDonald/Mike Guy 39pts; 3 Steve Chisholm/Steve Wooldridge 38pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Peugeot Coronation Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Anne Curwen/Maggie Crisp 43pts; 2 Ann Hawkins/Vanessa Morris 34pts; 3 Judy Hendry/Jacqui Askins 33pts.

Seniors

June Orton Meadows Medal: 1 Robin Malins net 59; 2 Graham Murthwaite net 60; 3 David Flynn net 63.

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Chris Naylor 39pts; 2 Ben Ferguson 38pts; 3 David Riley 37pts.

Hereward Trophy: 1 Keith Burton 39pts; 2 Stuart Chalmers 39pts; 3 John Eames 38pts.

Juniors

Monday Night 9 Hole Stableford: 1 Jack Roe 19pts; 2 Calum Meneely 19pts; 3 Lorenzo Chapman 19pts.