McClure wins Borough’s Player of the Year award

Zak McClure picked up the big end-of-season prize down at Peterborough Rugby Club at the weekend.

The fiery young flanker collected Borough’s coveted Player of the Year trophy after a string of outstanding perormances for the first team during the 2018-2019 season.

Luke Swindells received the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Other awards presented by club president Stan Burgess during the club’s successful Festival of Rugby over the Bank Holiday weekend were Most Improved Player of the Year to Luke Swindells and the prestigious Clubman of the Year award to John Morris.

The Players’ Player of the Year award went to livewire scrum-half Ross Chamberlain in his first season at the club. Unfortunately he was unable to attend the ceremony.

One of the highlights of the Festival was the reappearance of the club’s X-Men, who came out of retirement for one last game against Borough Juggers.

The X-Men, led for many seasons by Bill Sargeant and Archie Bennett, were a very successful club side made up largely of veteran players and they rarely lost a game.

On Sunday they comfortably beat the club’s current veterans side.

They showed they still had the skills if perhaps not the stamina, and there were fine performances in particular from AJ Munden, Stan Burgess, Glen Rayner, Darian Uys, Darren James, Matt Rain, John Griffen and Dave Brudnell.

The only mishap of the day was captain Bill Sargeant losing a boat race in the bar by a considerable margin . . . to a young lady!

This Saturday (May 11) the East Midlands ladies side featuring six Borough players will take on Surrey at Borough. Kick-off is at 2.30pm and admission is free.

The Borough six selected are Laura Phillips, Kaleigh Wheeler, Natalie Elliott, Jessica Wilson, Sarah Winder and Sarah Ashton.