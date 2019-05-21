Market Deeping pip Barnack in a last-ball thriller, holders through and Larkin passes 13,000 runs for Ufford Park

Have your say

Market Deeping reached the quarter-finals of the Stamford KO Shield after a thrilling first round tie at Barnack last night (May 20).

Both teams scored 126 in their 20 overs, but Deeping were declared the winners after losing just four wickets compared to Barnack’s seven.

Deeping struck a six and a two from the final two balls to bring the scores level and earn a last-eight tie at home to King’s Keys. Josh Smith struck 64 for Deeping.

Holders Uppingham dismissed Ketton Sports for just 59 to complete a 63-run win, while Ufford Park were comfortable winners at Nassington.

Andy Larkin struck a half century for Ufford and passed 13,000 runs for the club in the process.

Quarter-final draw (to be played June 10): Ufford Park v Uppingham, Market Deeping v King’s Keys, Stamford Town v Burghley Park, Castor v Bourne.

RESULTS

Monday, May 20

STAMFORD KO SHIELD

First round

NASSINGTON lost to UFFORD PARK by 53 runs

KETTON SPORTS lost to UPPINGHAM by 63 runs

Uppingham 122-5 (S. Hobson 46, J. Dumford 45).

Ketton Sports 59 (M. Beaver 4-14, C. Hardwick 2-3).

BARNACK lost to MARKET DEEPING by losing fewer wickets in a tied game.

Barnack 126-7 (M. Hammad 33no, S. Perera 3-28).

Market Deeping 126-4 (J. Smith 64,