Young Josh is a winner with Hicks

Have your say

Six year-old Joshua Leonard was a winner when the city’s Hicks Karate School sent a small team to compete in the Lordswood Combat Series Tournament in Birmingham on Sunday.

Leonard won his section after three excellent fights and in-form Sophie Doyle also topped the podium in one category abd placed second in another.

There was also a second-place finish for Warren Bothamley.

Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “All our fighters showed great spirit today but special mention has to go to Joshua Leonard and Warren Bothamley.

“Young Josh displayed impeccable fighting techniques and he listened to his coaches throughout. The win was a just reward for all the hard training he puts in.

“ He’s definitely one up and coming youngster to watch.

“Warren also deserves a mention for fighting with great passion to take home secnd place in his section.

“He travels a long way to train with us from out of town and is committed to training and is a regular competitor with us.

“He continues to fight regularly in tough sections and his extra training this half-term has paid off.”

Hicks Karate offer martial arts training for every age from as young as 18 months-old at their full-time family martial arts centre in Fengate. Call Hicks on 07974196256 or visit www.hickskarate.co.uk for details.

Hicks Karate results:

Joshua Leonard: 1st Mixed Under 6 years Points.

Sophie Doyle: 1st Girls Advanced Under 4ft 2in Points; 2nd Girls Advanced Under 4ft 2in Continuous.

Sophie Hicks: Runner-up Girls Advanced Under 4ft 6in Points.

Lucy Hicks: Runner-up Girls Advanced Under 4ft 10in Points.

Oliver Profitt: Runner-up Boys Advanced Under 4ft 2in Points.

Aaron Leonard: 3rd Boys Cadets Advanced Under 5ft 2in Points; Runner-up Boys Advanced Over 4ft 10in Points.

Warren Bothamley: Runner-up Boys Advanced Over 4ft 10on Points; 2nd Boys Advanced Over 4ft 6in Continuous.

Elise Ward: Runner-up Girls Cadets Advanced Under 5ft 6in Points; Runner-up Girls Advanced Over 5ft 6on Points.