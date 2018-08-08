WORLD OPEN: Perry edges through to the second round in China

Joe Perry is through to the second round of the World Open in China and will play Stephen Maguire tonight (August 8).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris, ranked 20th in the world, overcame Mike Dunn, the world number 52, 5-4 in the opening round in Yushan.

It was nip and tuck and Perry never managed to get his nose in front until winning the final frame 66-12. His best break, and his only one over 50, was an 82 in the fourth frame.

Dunn compiled a 112 in the first frame and further breaks of 51 and 66.

Perry reached the final of the World Open two years ago but was pipped 10-8 by Ali Carter.