Joe Perry bowed out of the World Open in China last night (August 9).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris, ranked 20th in the world, was beaten 5-1 by world number three Mark Williams in the third round in Yushan. Williams compiled breaks of 78, 63, 52 and 75 on his way to a comfortable victory.

Perry saw off Stephen Maguire 5-4 in the second round, aided by breaks of 75, 78, 61 and 53.