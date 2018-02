Have your say

Joe Perry was sent crashing out of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston this afternoon (February 22).

The 43 year-old from Chatteris, ranked 21 in the world, came up against world number 28 Michael White from Neath in the second round and lost 4-0.

The best breaks in a low-scoring affair were 65 and 79 by White.

The frame scores were: 69-4, 108-24, 50-40, 69-0.