WORLD GRAND PRIX: Chatteris cueman beats former world champion

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry despatched in-form Graham Dott 4-2 in the first round of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston last night (February 20).

Perry led 1-0 and 2-1 before claiming the last two frames against a player who had reached the final of his last two ranking events. Perry has now beaten the 2006 world champion in their last five meetings.

Perry enjoyed a break of 65 in the third frame and now takes on Michael White in the second round tomorrow (Februry 22, 1pm). White had a notable 4-1 win over world number three Judd Trump yesterday.