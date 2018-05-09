WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Silver for Skelhon in South Korea

Have your say

Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon won a World Championship medal in South Korea yesterday (May 9).

The 33 year-old former Paralympic champion was competing in the World Shooting Para-sport Championships in in Cheongju and won the silver medal in the R3 10m air rifle prone final.

The three-time Paralympic medallist battled with Rio champion Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia.

Skelhon had led by 0.1 going into the penultimate elimination round.

But the Slovakian overhauled him to secure victory with a score of 255.0 compared to Skelhon’s 254.3.

Skelhon, who won gold on his Paralympic debut in Beijing in 2008 and was fifth in Monday’s R6 50m rifle prone event, had qualified in third place for the final.