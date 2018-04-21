WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Chatteris cueman stuns the world champion to record one of the best wins of his career

Joe Perry, who hails from Chatteris, delivered a stunning performance to beat reigning champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first round of the World Championships today (April 21).

The Fenland Potter hammered Selby 10-4 to inflict the champion’s first Crucible defeat since 2015. Selby had won three of the last four World Championships.

Perry, at 43 the oldest player left in the tournament, was naturally thrilled with a victory that sets up a second round clash with either number 16 seed Mark Allen or Crucible debutant Liam Highfield on Wednesday (April 26, from 1pm).

“When you beat the world number one and world champion in any tournament it’s a great feeling,” Perry admitted. “To do it at the Crucible makes it even more special.

“I’m delighted, I’m chuffed. When the draw came out it’s one of your two worst nightmares. I knew I had to perform and I did for the most part.

“It’s definitely up there with my best wins.”

Sleby had no answer to Perry who stormed into a 4-0 lead and then shot clear from 4-2 to lead 8-4. He again lost two frames in a row in the evening session, but he delivered breaks of 76 & 90 back-to-back to complete victory in rapid time.

Perry dominated the best player in the world to the extent of outscoring him 932-536 over the 14 frames.

Perry recorded one ton - a break of 109 in frame nine - and seven other half centuries.

Perry’s best run in the World Championships arrived in 2008 when he lost in the semi-finals to Ali Carter. He won three qualifying matches, including one against legend Jimmy White, just to reach the Crucible.

Allen and Highfield start their first round match tomorrow (April 22).