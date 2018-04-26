WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry trailing at The Crucible

Joe Perry in action at the 2018 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield.
Chatteris potter Joe Perry was trailing after the first session of his second round match at The Crucible this afternoon (April 26).

The 43 year-old, who pulled off a stunning 10-4 victory against defending champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first round, was 5-3 down against Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen.

The match resumes at 10am tomorrow and will then be played to a finish (first to 13) in the evening.

Perry made a bright start by taking the opening frame with the aid of a 50 break but then Allen, world ranked number 16, showed his potential by taking the next three frames with breaks of 94, 99 and 67.

A break of 73 helped Perry pull it back to 3-2 but then Allen responded with a break of 73 himself to make it 4-2.

Perry then edged a tense seventh frame 64-50 before Allen signed off with a break of 50 to win the eighth.