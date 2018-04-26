WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry trailing at The Crucible

Chatteris potter Joe Perry was trailing after the first session of his second round match at The Crucible this afternoon (April 26).

The 43 year-old, who pulled off a stunning 10-4 victory against defending champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first round, was 5-3 down against Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen.

The match resumes at 10am tomorrow and will then be played to a finish (first to 13) in the evening.

Perry made a bright start by taking the opening frame with the aid of a 50 break but then Allen, world ranked number 16, showed his potential by taking the next three frames with breaks of 94, 99 and 67.

A break of 73 helped Perry pull it back to 3-2 but then Allen responded with a break of 73 himself to make it 4-2.

Perry then edged a tense seventh frame 64-50 before Allen signed off with a break of 50 to win the eighth.