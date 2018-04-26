WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: Perry out after final session slump

Chatteris potter Joe Perry lost five frames in a row to bow out of the World Championsips at the second round stage tonight (April 27).

The 43 year-old, the oldest player in the 32-man field at the Crucible, started the final session against 16th seed Mark Allen at 8-8 after a terrific fightback from 5-3 and 8-6 down.

But he couldn’t get going tonight and Allen reeled off the first five frames to book his place in the quarter-finals. The Norther Irishman completed victory with a rapid 127 break.

Perry had off a stunning 10-4 victory against defending champion and world number one Mark Selby in the first round.